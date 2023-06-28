Ex-Kotoko Express editor labels Yvonne Nelson inconsistent over latest abortion rant

Actress Yvonne Nelson

Astute Sports journalist, Jeremoe Otchere, has implied that actress Yvonne Nelson is inconsistent following her latest explanation about aborting a baby she conceived with Ghanaian musician Sarkodie.

The former Kotoko Express editor, who appeared to be baffled by Nelson's explanation, tweeted that either the actress lied in her book titled 'I am not Yvonne Nelson' or has no clue regarding the content of the book.



"Either the book author doesn’t know the content of the book too well or too many lies inhabit the book. The latest tweets and some accounts in the book clearly contradict each other. INCONSISTENT," Jerome Otchere tweeted.



Yvonne Nelson stated in one of her many tweets, which seemed to provide further clarification after Sarkodie, in his response, claimed he wanted the baby, that she found out about the pregnancy after finishing school.



"Michael, you claim I was desperate to abort because I needed to complete school. In 2010 when I became pregnant, I had completed the university. Anybody can verify this. I wasn’t in school and you know it. If you want to lie, find an logical lie."



While narrating the event that happened in 2010 in her book, she admitted that she was not in a better place and was in her final, and was not ready to have a baby.

"I must admit it was a tough year. I was in my final year at the university. I was banned from acting. I was pregnant and definitely was not prepared to host another human being."



Sarkodie’s reply that triggered Yvonne Nelson's rant



Sarkodie released a track titled ‘Try Me’, which is his intended response to Yvonne Nelson’s claims.



One can recall that after narrating how the rapper impregnated her and denied responsibility, Yvonne Nelson, in her memoir also detailed how he drove her to a health facility where she bled profusely in his absence.



In a chapter titled ‘Abortion’, in her book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ the actress disclosed how Sarkodie accompanied her to the Mamprobi polyclinic for abortion and since never bothered to find out how the procedure went.

However, telling his side of the story in the single, ‘Try Me’, Sarkodie detailed that it was Yvonne’s sole decision to abort the pregnancy.



Although the rapper admitted that they had a relationship, he said Yvonne was only playing the victim and taking advantage of the fact that the world listens to women more than men.











EE/FNOQ