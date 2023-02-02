4
Menu
Sports

Ex-Kotoko captain Ismail Ganiyu officially joins TP Mazembe

Ex Kotoko Captain Ismail Ganiyu Officially Joins TP Mazembe Former Asante Kotoko captain, Abdul Ismail Ganiyu

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Abdul Ismail Ganiyu has officially joined Congolese giants, TB Mazembe.

The Black Stars defender joins TB Mazembe months after leaving Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko before the start of the ongoing 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League.

The 26-year-old central defender has signed a two-year contract that will keep him at the Stade TP Mazembe till 2025.

“TP Mazembe have secured the signing of Ghanaian central defender Ismail Ganiyu (26) on a two-year deal after leaving Al-Talaba of Iraq. He previously played for Asante Kotoko,” an official club statement from the Congolese club said as sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.

Abdul Ismail Ganiyu has formally played for Wa All Stars, Karela United, and Asante Kotoko.

He has also made three appearances for the Black Stars and that came under the tenure of CK Akonnor.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
Related Articles: