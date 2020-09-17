Sports News

Ex-Kotoko defender Empem Dacosta to join Ashantigold SC

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Empem Dacosta

Former Asante Kotoko SC defender, Empem Dacosta, has completed a move to Ashanti Gold SC in the on-going transfer window, according to GHANAsoccernet.com.

Empem Dacosta signed a year deal with the Miners after successful negotiations.



The 23-year-old recently parted ways with Asante Kotoko after the head coach for the team, Maxwell Konadu declared him as surplus to requirement.

Ashgold is preparing for a 2020/2021 football season where they will be playing in the CAF Confederations Cup while competing for glory on the local scene as well.



Dacosta joined the Porcupine Warriors in July 2019 from Karela United FC after playing a key role in his side's promotion to the Ghana Premier League in 2017.

