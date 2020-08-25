Sports News

Ex. Kotoko management member advises Nana Yaw Amponsah to keep emotions in check

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Listowell Yesu Bukasson, a former Asante Kotoko management member has advised new CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah to avoid emotional reactions to things he hears if he wants to be successful at the club.

The young but vibrant football administrator on August 7, 2020, was outdoored as the new Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko to replace George Amoako.



Coming in with such high potential, there is a lot of pressure on him to do wonders with the Porcupine Warriors club.



Speaking to Class FM, Listowell Yesu Bukasson advised Nana Yaw Amponsah on how he can excel in his new role.



“The new CEO should not be emotional about handling Kotoko. You don’t handle Kotoko with emotions because we have a huge following and the huge following everybody has his thought, his understanding, his comprehension, and his position on the team."

“So if you go to the stadium and everybody wants to say whatever they want to say because they think they are part of the bigger family of Asante Kotoko you can’t begrudge them”, the ex-Kotoko management member said.



He added, “You listen to the radio too much and these radio colleagues of ours will say all kinds of things, most of the things you will not love, you will not appreciate. You do not have to react to everything that is said on the radio. If you have to react it must be done in a more matured manner



“It will be a wild goose chase to begin to react to everything that is said in the radio, Just keep your focus, do what you think you have to do when you have to do it because then the picture is how you better the lot of Asante Kotoko”

