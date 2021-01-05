Ex-Kotoko star Ahmed Toure joins Medeama on a two-year deal

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Ahmed Toure

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Ahmed Toure has completed a two-year move to Medeama, the club announced on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

The Burkinabe international's underwent a successful medical examination at the Health Plus medical facility in Tarkwa on Tuesday morning.



He has pen-to-paper on a two-year deal as he aims to make a huge impact in the mining town.



The 33-year-old has returned to the West African country after ending his stay at Guinea's top-flight side AS Kaloum in December 2020.



He flew to Ghana on Sunday en-route to Tarkwa to complete formalities as he returns to the Ghanaian top-flight for the sixth time.



Medeama took to Twitter to announce the signing of Ahmed Toure to their fans and the entire world.

See their Twitter post below:



