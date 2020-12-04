Ex-Kotoko star Maxwell Baakoh set to sign for Egyptian side Ceramica Cleopatra

Former Asante Kotoko winger Maxwell Baakoh has arrived in Egypt to seal a move to top-flight side Ceramica Cleopatra, GHANASoccernet.com understands.
Baakoh is available on a free transfer after rejecting a contract extension from the Porcupine Warriors.
His two-year deal with Kotoko run out in October 2020.
The 25-year-old left Accra on Thursday, 3 December 2020, and could end up playing alongside countryman Kwame Bonsu who close to sealing a move to Ceramica Cleopatra from Tunisian side Esperance.
Ceramica Cleopatra, a newly-promoted side, have signed some quality players like Mohamed Ibrahim, Mido Gaber, Fonsinho and Ragab
