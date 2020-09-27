Ex-Kotoko striker Dauda Mohammed tests positive for coronavirus

Dauda Mohammed is expected to stay in isolation for at least 14 days

Ghanaian international, Dauda Mohammed is one of several players that have tested positive for the Coronavirus disease at RSC Anderlecht.

The disease which continues to terrorize the world has hit the Belgian club in recent weeks and has some players already in quarantine receiving treatment.



Following a routine test, former Asante Kotoko striker Dauda Mohammed has been confirmed as the latest player to fall victim to the disease.

On Friday a club statement from RSC Anderlecht reported by Het Nieuwsblad indicated that the youngster together with Hannes Delcroix, Lucas Lissens, Peter Zulj, Timon Wellenreuther, Michel Vlap, Yari Verschaeren, Antonio Milic, and James Lawrence are the players with the Covid-19 at the club.



Dauda Mohammed, 22, is now expected to stay in isolation for at least 14 days and will only be allowed to train with his teammates when he recovers on the back of a negative test.