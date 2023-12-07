Ex Liverpool and Newcastle star, Andy Carrol fancies All Star Festival 2024 appearance

Andy Carroll and Dr Ernest Koranteng

Source: The BAC Media

The All Star Festival Global Engagement Tour has reached new heights with the engagement of former Liverpool and England International, Andy Carroll, who currently plays for Amiens in the French Ligue 2.

Dr. Ernest Koranteng, leading the charge with the BAC Group team, had a compelling dialogue with Carroll, inviting him to be a part of the biggest off-season football event in Ghana, the All Star Festival 2024.



Known for his towering presence on the pitch and goal-scoring prowess, Andy Carroll has been a household name in English football. His involvement in the All Star Festival adds a touch of star power and international attraction to an already exciting event.



During the discussion, Andy Carroll expressed his enthusiasm for the All Star Festival and assured the BAC Group team of his commitment to being a part of the 2024 event in Ghana. This affirmation not only validates the festival's growing reputation but also underscores the draw it has for international football stars looking to be a part of something extraordinary.

“ I would love to go to Ghana. It’s one hundred percent, I will be there, in Ghana.” He said.



As the All Star Festival Global Engagement Tour continues to gain momentum, the anticipation for the 2024 event in Ghana reaches new heights. Football enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing Andy Carroll, alongside other football legends, grace the Ghanaian turf in a celebration of the beautiful game.



The engagement of Andy Carroll marks a significant milestone for the All Star Festival. The BAC Group's commitment to excellence in sports management have propelled the festival to new heights. With Andy Carroll on board, the All Star Festival 2024 promises to be an unforgettable experience, uniting football enthusiasts from around the globe in the spirit of sportsmanship and celebration.