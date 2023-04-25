0
Ex-Man United striker urges club to sign Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus Scored The Third Goal Against RKC Waalwijk.jpeg Ajax midfielder, Kudus Moahmmed

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Manchester United striker, Louis Saha has entreated the club to sign Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus.

Mohammed Kuds is on the watch list of several European clubs following his impressive season for Ajax.

Saha believes the 22-year-old is talented and possesses qualities that would improve United's midfield.

“He [Kudus Mohammed] has the ability to break lines and be aggressive in the midfield, which can be utilised easily, as the very talented player of his kind," he said.

He added that he would love to see Kudus alongside Nigeria and Napoli striker Osimhen at Old Trafford next season.

“He has not made many mistakes and when you have these targets, it makes perfect sense. I would like to see players like Kudus and Osimhen arrive at Old Trafford, but it is also important to think about their mindset and values and I believe they align," he added.

Mohammed Kudus has had 25 goals contributions for both club and country this season.

He has scored 18 goals and provided 5 assists for Ajax in 34 games in all competitions. He scored two goals for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and made a name as one of the best U-23 players of the tournament.

