Ex-Man Utd player Jesse Lingard jams to Atumpan’s old hit song ‘The Thing’

Former Manchester United player, Jesse Lingard has left many fans in awe after he posted a video of himself jamming to Ghanaian musician, Atumpan’s old hit song ‘The Thing.’

Lingard, known for his time at Manchester United, posted the video on his Snapchat account, showcasing his relationship with the Ghanaian track, which was released in 2011.



Despite his British accent, Lingard sang the lyrics with the same passion as Atumpan did in the original.



It seems that Lingard's recent connections with Ghanaians have influenced his music choices and lifestyle.



He was recently spotted in a selfie with Ghanaian music sensation Gyakie, as shared by the musician on social media.



In another Snapchat video, Lingard playfully used the Ghanaian street slang 'Masa, Masa' while flaunting his stylish outfit to his followers.

Lingard began his professional career at Manchester United, where he won several prestigious titles, including the UEFA Europa League, FA Cup, FA Community Shield, and EFL Cup.



His social media interactions with Ghanaian culture and music have exposed him to fans in the country.



