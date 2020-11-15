Ex-Real Madrid Arsenal star Emmanuel Adebayor open to Asante Kotoko move

Ex-Real Madrid striker Emmanuel Adebayor will love to have a career swansong at Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko.

The former Togo captain, who resides in the Ghanaian capital Accra, is also ready to serve in management or on the board.



Adebayor is available on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Paraguayan side Olimpia in July 2020 on mutual due to the complications of the coronavirus pandemic.



The 36-year-old was spotted at the official media briefing of Asante Kotoko's partnership deal with Hisense on Saturday, 14 November 2020.



When asked if he would consider playing for Porcupine Warriors before hanging up his boots, Adebayor gave the club followers a glimmer of hope.



''In life when I was young I never thought I will play for Real Madrid in my whole entire life. I never thought I would even be once on the TV in my life but at the end of the day, I have been there,'' Adebayor said.



''Playing for Kotoko is a team and I already have one friend there now. I have family, I know the CEO so I will never say never.

''I may decide to retire in Ghana or I may decide to be part of the board.''



Adebayor played for some high profile clubs in Europe including Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.



He also had a stint in Turkey with Istanbul Basaksehir and Kayserispor.



Watch Emmanuel Adebayor talk on his future move to Asante Kotoko:



