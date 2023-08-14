Ex-U20 defender Nathaniel Adjei picks MOTM award as Hammarby pip Elfsborg

Nathaniel Adjei with his award

Hammarby IF defender Nathaniel Adjei was adjudged Man of the Match following his stupendous display in the 1-0 victory against Elfsborg in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Sunday.

Hammarby went into the match against high-flying Elfsborg with the aim of moving past the disappointing exit from the Europa Conference League against FC Twente last Thursday.



The Bajens had a dream first half against the league leaders.



Adi Nalic’s 36th-minute strike ensured Hammarby secure the maximum points.



Elfsborg demonstrated their strength in the second half as they attempted to equalize, but Nathaniel Adjei's tireless play consistently thwarted their efforts.

The Ghana youth guardsman was booked barely eleven minutes into the game, yet he still contributed throughout the entire game.



Adjei was named the best player on the pitch after clocking 88.1 ratings.



The 20-year-old is gradually becoming a mainstay in Marti Cifuentes’ team.



It is highly anticipated that he will retain his starting position when Hammarby square off against Kalmar FF.