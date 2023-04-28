0
Menu
Sports

Ex-footballers have benefited the most under Kurt Okraku’s administration – Anim Addo

Sammy Anim Addo Sammy Anim Addo, Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, Sammy Anim Addo has made the claim that under Kurt Okraku as president of the association, former footballers have enjoyed the most.

According to him, the opportunities and work that have been given to former players under the Kurt Okraku administration have been unprecedented.

“Under Kurt Okraku's administration, former footballers have benefited the most; this is unprecedented in terms of giving people work to do,” Sammy Anim Addo said in an interview with Asempa FM on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Ghana FA Exco member has implored the government to make a conscious investment in the development of football in the country.

He is of the view that government must invest as a way of support and not expect to make a profit out of it.

"Football is not a commercial venture for the state. The state only comes in to support the people,” the football administrator argued.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Bawumia allegedly blocks NDC activist on Twitter
Wontumi accuses former minister of sinister agenda
Galamsey report: Steve Manteaw slams Akufo-Addo
Galamsey report: Akufo-Addo has referred report to CID for probe - Ahiagbah
Netizens descend on Bawumia for claiming govt has created over 2 million jobs
Related Articles: