Ex-footballers have benefited the most under Kurt Okraku’s administration – Anim Addo

Sammy Anim Addo, Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council

Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, Sammy Anim Addo has made the claim that under Kurt Okraku as president of the association, former footballers have enjoyed the most.

According to him, the opportunities and work that have been given to former players under the Kurt Okraku administration have been unprecedented.



“Under Kurt Okraku's administration, former footballers have benefited the most; this is unprecedented in terms of giving people work to do,” Sammy Anim Addo said in an interview with Asempa FM on Thursday night.



Meanwhile, the Ghana FA Exco member has implored the government to make a conscious investment in the development of football in the country.

He is of the view that government must invest as a way of support and not expect to make a profit out of it.



"Football is not a commercial venture for the state. The state only comes in to support the people,” the football administrator argued.