Ex-referee Amedior praises Daniel Laryea for 'near perfect performance' in CAF CL semi-final

Daniel Laryea 2345664533 Referee Daniel Laryea in action durng WAC-Sundowns semi-final clash

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghanaian referee, Mike Amedior has praised Daniel Layear for his impressive handling of the CAF Champions League semi-final match between Wydad Athletic Club and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Amedior believes Laryea is not far from becoming one of the best referees in the world due to his progress.

"Where he (Laryea) has gotten to, in the next couple of years, he will be one of the best referees so far as world contests are concerned and gradually we are getting to there," he told Kessben TV.

Mike Amedior expressed his joy to have played a part in the development of Daniel Laryea.

"I am proud to be associated with the upbringing of Laryea and he has not disappointed us. When you watch the match, you will see he did very well, a near-perfect match. I think that he performed very very well."

Daniel Laryea, on his semi-final debut, rightfully sent off two Sundowns players and disallowed Sundowns' goal. The game ended scoreless at the Mohammed V Stadium.

Ghanaians lauded him for not putting a foot wrong on the big stage.

