Ex-striker Joetex Frimpong lands in Ghana for burial of late dad today

Ex-Ghana and Enyimba FC striker Joe Frimpong has joined his siblings for the burial of his late father on Saturday, 26 September 2020.
He flew in from his base in Bern, Switzerland where he works as a coach and scout for FC Aarwangen.
Opanin Abraham Yaw Nti Frimpong died in his hometown Nsuta Asuafu, near Mampong in the Ashanti Region on 3 August, 2020.
The 71-year-old is former headmaster of Wasika Primary School in Minna, Niger State Nigeria.
Joextex missed the One-Week Observation which was held on Monday, 10 August, 2020.
