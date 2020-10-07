Ex-teammates, friends of Thomas Partey send goodwill messages to him after Arsenal move

There is this feeling of pride and fulfilment that consumes you when you see a good friend or someone you know making giant strides in his or her chosen field.

This is because the person’s story is one that you identify with and feel connected with.



This is the exact emotion that has engulfed some residents of Ashaiman-Africa Advance after one of their own made a big-money move to Arsenal.



He is someone they used to play on the same field with. They ate gari and beans (popularly known as gobe) with him and now he is the most expensive Ghanaian footballer in history.



Following the announcement of the deal on Monday night, GhanaWeb caught up with some of Partey’s ex-teammates and friends to get their views on the big-money move.



Expectedly, they are all happy that Partey has risen to the top and believe that his success will inspire other young footballers in the neighbourhood.

With Partey now joining the Gunners, these friends say they are left with no option but to join the North London side.



They are hopeful he will achieve success with Arsenal and will continue to pray for him.



Some also said that they are now going to purchase Arsenal jerseys because of Partey.



Below is the video



