Ex-wife of Jerome Boateng found dead a week after divorce

Jerome with his late ex-wife Kasia Lenhardt

Kasia Lenhardt, the ex-wife of Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng has been found dead barely seven days after they divorced.

The 25-year-old model was according to reports in the English and German press found lifeless in an apartment in Berlin.



Boateng, the elder brother of Black Stars midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng split up with his Kasia after 15 months of being together.



The separation generated a row after the two exchanged words on social media. In one of his posts, Jerome accused his ex-wife of crippling his relationship with his family and ex-girlfriend.



Lenhardt on the other hand vowed to fight back if she recovers from the break-up.



In an earlier interview with German newspaper Bild, the Bayern Munich defender said he was being blackmailed by the model.

He said: 'Kasia became my girlfriend by breaking the relationship with my ex-girlfriend Rebecca and my family and blackmailing me.



'So I decided to stick with Kasia and try to make it work. Even making the relationship with her public was due to pressure from Kasia to do so. It wasn't mine.



'During our relationship, Kasia often threatened to destroy me. She threatened to ruin my career and even try to make me lose my children.



'Kasia said she would do so by accusing me of beating her. She knew that my children's mother accused me of the same thing and that we have a lawsuit over it.



'Kasia contacted my children's mother and said she would help her in court. Everything just to destroy me.'