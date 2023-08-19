Ex-wife of Man United star set to file 70-page police report in England, accusing him of domestic violence

Manchester United winger, Antony

Gabriela Cavallin, ex-wife of Manchester United winger, Antony Matheus dos Santos is filing a second report, accusing the winger of domestic violence.

Cavallin filed an initial report in June 2023 to the Brazilian police but this time her new report will be filed in England due to the player's current residence.



According to Brazilian outlet UOL, Cavallin's representative have put together a 70-page document, including evidence of alleged abusive behaviour their client suffered while with Antony.



The report also indicates that Cavallin's lawyer Vanessa Souza believes the former Ajax man could face three different crimes in England due to the report compiled.



"The sending of threatening messages, the fact that he locked her in the house and domestic violence - with the displacement of the breast prosthesis and the injury to the fingers - are actions classified as three different crimes in England,' Souza told UOL.

"I was contacted through Gabriela's lawyers in Brazil to represent her interests with the Crown Prosecutor Service (England prosecutors) and the Manchester Police.



"I initiated contact with the legal sector of Antony's team and they were surprised. They are very respectful these British bodies and treat it very seriously," she added.



Gabriela Cavallin who is a DJ and influencer claims the alleged abuse by Anthony has left her with serious Post-traumatic stress disorder PTSD as she has trouble sleeping.



The Manchester United star is said to be currently under investigation in Brazil.