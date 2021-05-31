Exclusive: Black Stars new assistant coach Patrick Greveraars won’t receive a salary

Black Stars new assistant coach, Patrick Greveraars

Black Stars new assistant coach Patrick Greveraars won't receive monthly salary as per his agreement with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

He will only be paid when the Black Stars emerge victorious in games – winning bonuses.



His appointment fills the gap as Ghana previously had two assistant coaches. During Kwesi Appiah's time, he was assisted by Ibrahim Tanko and Maxwell Konadu.



Appiah's predecessor, Avram Grant also worked with two assistant coaches Maxwell Konadu and Gerard Nus.



The Dutchman has agreed to the terms and will help Charles Akonnor achieve the country's goal of winning next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar.



Patrick Greveraars is a UEFA A-License holder with over 25 years of worldwide top football experience.



The 45-year-old previously worked with PSV Eindhoven, FC Porto, Vitesse Arnhem, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Anorthosis Famagusta and Al Shabab Dubai.

He was one of two coaches who were recommended by C.K Akonnor in his quest to strengthen the technical team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the delayed 2020 Afcon.



He is expected to bring his experience, worldwide contacts and football methodology on board if he signs the deal.



Greveraars is currently in Ghana to assist the team with the upcoming International friendly matches and also to finalize talks ahead of his appointment.



He will team up with coach Akonnor and David Duncan in Cape Coast to prepare for the friendly matches.



The Black Stars are currently camping in Cape Coast to prepare for the two matches against Morocco on Tuesday, June 8 and Ivory in Cape Coast on Saturday, June 12, 2021.