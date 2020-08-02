0
Soccer News Sun, 2 Aug 2020

Exclusive: Ghana youth star Samuel Obeng pens two-year contract extension with Real Ovi

SAMUEL OBENG File photo: Samuel Obeng

Real Oviedo striker Samuel Obeng has signed a two year contract extension with a club option for an additional one year, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 23-year-old Ghana youth international has massively impressed Los Azules in the just 2019/20 season.

He scored three goals in 17 league appearances for the First Team in the second-tier.

Obeng also recorded four goals in 13 appearances for Real Oviedo II in the Segunda B (third division).

Ghanasoccernet.com understands there were several European sides were after his signature but he decided to extend his stay at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium

Source: Ghana Soccernet

