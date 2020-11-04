Exclusive pictures of Aduana Stars’ jersey for 2020/2021 season

Aduana Stars' jersey for the 2020/2021 season

The wait for the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League will be over in nine days and GPL fans who have been starved of live football games since mid-March will have a chance to watch their favorite clubs and players.

The return of Asamoah Gyan and some popular faces to the GPL has added an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to the GPL.



The transfer window closed last Saturday with clubs augmenting their squads for the battle ahead.



Some clubs who are in a position to buy or secure new kits have unveiled their kits and are ready to rumble.



One club whose players will be donning new jerseys for the upcoming season is Aduana Stars.

GhanaWeb has sighted pictures of Aduana Stars home and away kits for the new season and it is a thing of beauty.



The jerseys which were designed by Ghanaian-owned sportswear manufacturers Mayniak has the traditional green color dominating the home jersey with sparkling stars on the sleeves. The away or second jersey is all blue.



The jersey will be first worn by Yahaya Mohammed and his teammates when they take on Accra Hearts of Oak in Dormaa.



