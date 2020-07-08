Sports News

Executive Council meeting rescheduled for July 14

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council has moved its upcoming meeting to Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

The meeting will be done through video conferencing.



The body was supposed to meet on Thursday, July 9, 2020, to take decisions on Congress and plans for a new season.

Matters to be discussed include date and agenda for Congress, date for player registration and modalities leading to the start of the 2020/21 season.



Last week, the Council took a decision to cancel the 2019/20 football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

