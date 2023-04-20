0
Expand scouting efforts to lower leagues - Sam Johnson to Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton, Black Stars Coach

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, Sam Johnson, has called on the new head coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton, to expand his scouting efforts to the lower leagues.

Hughton, an Irish trainer of Ghanaian origin, was recently appointed to lead the senior national team for a 21-month term, succeeding Otto Addo after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

During his introductory session, Hughton promised to attend more local matches and has already been seen at several games.

Johnson, speaking to Radio Gold Sports, emphasized the need to scout for talent beyond the traditional footballing hubs of Accra and Kumasi.

Johnson advised Hughton to pay attention to young players from lesser-known clubs who are performing exceptionally well.

“Everybody wants to bring his player to Hearts or Kotoko or to the big cities but those that we are not expecting them to be there, they are now controlling the league.

“So we need to go there and bring them also because the talent is all over not only in Accra or Kumasi or the big cities.”

