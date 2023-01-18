4
Expect a different Black Galaxies against Sudan - Annor Walker

Annor Walker 232 Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker

Wed, 18 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker is promising a different approach from his team as they battle Sudan in a make-or-break affair in the final group match of the ongoing CHAN tournament in Algeria.

The Ghanaians were shocked by minnows Madagascar, losing 2-1 in Constantine in their opening match.

The 2014 CHAN finalists have their work cut out for them ahead of their meeting with the Al Hilal and Al Al-Merrikh-dominated Sudanese side on Thursday.

But Ghana coach Annor Walker is unperturbed and promises a different approach and showdown against the Sudanese.

“I wasn’t happy with my team, especially in the first half. We did not ply the way we are used to. Our players were not mobile and after the changes in the second half we played better," Walker said

“There were not a better side. We lost because we didn’t play the way we normally play. In the second half when we made our changes you see that we dominated the game but we failed to take our chances and that caused us'.

“The weather the was okay compared to the previous days since we arrived in Constantine. Though it was quite cold.

“After the game, the players were really down because we lost the game. We have met as a team and I can see how focused they are for Thursday’s game.

“They know what is at stake on Thursday. They are ready and their attitude will be different on Thursday."

The group has been reduced to three nations following the withdrawal of champions Morocco from the tournament over political misunderstanding with host Algeria.

