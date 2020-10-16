Expect a first-class academy in the Pobiman project – Nyaho Tamakloe

Accra Hearts of Oak’s Board Member, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Accra Hearts of Oak’s Board Member, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has assured fans of the club to expect a first-class academy when the Pobiman Academy Project is completed this December.

The ultra-modern Pobiman Training Complex, when completed, will be housed with staff residence, senior housing unit, gym, training pitches, laundry, swimming pool, lockers, toilet facilities, kitchen and dining hall.



“The Phobians will be a force to reckon with under Coach Edward Nii Odoom when the Pobiman Academy is ready,” he indicated on the Executive Breakfast Show on Class FM in Accra.



“Hearts has plans to construct a first-class soccer academy at Pobiman to house their U-15, U-17 and U-19 youth teams, while the senior team uses the facility for training purposes ahead of matches.

“All facilities you see in any modern academy, you will see them”. Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe added.



The foundation of the Pobiman project, which began in July, is expected to be completed in the coming weeks by the local firm K.A Estate Limited, before Turkish firm, Prefabex Yapi Teknolojiller San Ve Tic Limited wrap up the main structure.