Expect attacking football on Sunday - Hearts of Oak coach

David Ocloo1 610x400 Assistant coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, David Ocloo

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Assistant coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, David Ocloo has hinted at a change in approach for the second leg clash of the CAF Confederations Cup game against AS Real Bamako.

He says that his side tried to get a draw last week in the first leg in Bamako but it did not materialize but will go all-attack on Sunday to win the game.

The Ghanaian giants were handed a humbling defeat in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup match in Mali.

The phobians will host the Malia team on Sunday in the second leg of the final preliminary round.

Speaking after their 6-0 victory over GAP Soccer Academy he said, “On Sunday you should expect changes. We should be playing more attacking football.

"We were out there, we tried to get a point or win but it didn’t work but playing at home I think we have to go more direct and try and win it,” he stated.

Hearts of Oak suffered a chastening 3-0 loss in the first leg in Bamako and will have to play above themselves in the second leg to overturn the deficit.

David Ocloo's side will require a minimum 4-0 scoreline to advance to the group stage in  what will be a daunting task.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
