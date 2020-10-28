Expect more from the current GFA - Derrick Okraku

GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku

Head of Communications at Dreams FC, Derrick Okraku has said that that the current Ghana Football Association has done remarkably very well after a year in office.

According to the Okraku, things will get better in the FA's second and third years as they try to revive the dwindling fortunes of Ghana football.



He said considering the state of affairs of the GFA before the new administration took over, they have done tremendously well and Ghanaians should expect and demand more from them.



"The achievement of the current FA administration is excellent and I believe the second and third year will be massive," he told Kumasi based Alpha Radio

"Kurt Okraku administration is doing well and will keep delivering in reviving Ghana football."



"Ghanaians should expect more from the current FA before their four(4)year mandate ends because what they have achieved in the first year is excellent looking at the state of the FA before they assumed office," he added.