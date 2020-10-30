Expect more from us – Yusif Mubarik tells Asante Kotoko fans

Asante Kotoko defender, Yusif Mubarik

Newly signed Asante Kotoko defender, Yusif Mubarik is confident about the Porcupine Warriors' chances of making a good impact in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

The domestic top-flight league will start on November 13 after six months of inactive football and according to the defender, he is very optimistic that the club will have a successful campaign and has, therefore, asked the fans to expect much from the players.



The Porcupine Warriors will be participating in three major competitions in the 2020/2021 season namely, the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup, and the CAF Champions League.



According to Mubarik, he and his teammates are fired up to do marvelously well for the Kumasi-based club.

“I will urge the fans to expect something great from us, they should expect more. Those of us who recently joined the club will do our best to help raise the standards,” he said.



Asante Kotoko will commence their GPL campaign against Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium.