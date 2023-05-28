Expect more talented players - Right to Dreams CEO assures

Right to Dreams CEO, Eddie Mensah

The Chief Executive Officer of Right to Dreams Academy, Eddie Mensah says the academy is keen on continuing its project of producing the next generation of talented young players, revealing that Ghana has exceptional talents who will take the world by storm in the next few years.

According to him, academy products who have excelled in Europe, such as Mohammed Kudus of Ajax, Ernest Nuamah of Nordsjaelland and Southampton’s Kamaldeen Sulemana give a good account of the academy, expressing his excitement about their potential impact on the future of Ghanaian football.



“In the next two years, there are a couple of midfielders, I think are very exciting. I think they will play a big role in the future of Ghana football. The headline for me is one of real excitement because at the very least we have a new destination for our players, to really go there and shine and develop their talents.



“The second headline for me is a moment of pride for Ghana, something that started here, a seed sown here has really grown to reach far. We are not perfect, but I hope that our success will inspire other people, to emulate what we do at [Right to Dream Academy], and put their own twist on the development of Ghana football,” he told Citi FM.



Since 1999, the academy has graduated 282 students with over 157 graduates playing professional football globally.

Right to Dream Academy have produced talents playing in top competitions around the world such as the MLS, UEFA Champions League, and FIFA World Cup.



The academy has also acquired San Diego FC in US, which will provide as esteemed platform for Ghanaian, Egyptian, and other African youngsters to be trained at the academy to further enhance their skills and succeed at the highest level.



LSN/OGB