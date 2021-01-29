Expect something big from us – Kwame Peprah tells King Faisal fans

King Faisal striker, Kwame Peprah

King Faisal striker, Kwame Peprah is eyeing a massive victory when his side faces Berekum Chelsea on Saturday, January 30, 2021, in the ongoing Premier League.

The Isha Allah boys will lock horns with Berekum Chelsea at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on matchday 11 of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



Speaking ahead of the game, he entreated the supporters of the club to rally behind them despite the slow start to the season and has therefore promised them a big victory.

“I will entreat all King Faisal fans to continue to support us. Our fans should expect something big from us coming Saturday against Berekum Chelsea in Techiman. They should believe in us,” he told Otec FM.



King Faisal lies bottom on the Premier League table with 7 points after 10 rounds of matches.