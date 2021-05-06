Experienced Gyan shouldn’t have been angry after being booed Kotoko fans - Obiri Boahen

NPP Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen

Ghanaian politician and Lawyer, Nana Obiri Boahen has shared his candid opinion on the Asamoah Gyan booing incidence by Asante Kotoko fans during an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye.

“Let me be very honest, if Asamoah Gyan says he’s angry, me he’s my friend but I will advise him that he shouldn’t get angry over such trivial issues,” he remarked.



“In fact, more awkward things do happen in football especially and also abroad. Asamoah Gyan was introduced in the match I think in the 75th or 76th minutes and by then Asante Kotoko had already scored their goal,” he revealed.



The 35-year-old former Sunderland and Udinese ace was booed by the Porcupine Warriors during his 75th-minute introduction into the fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He continued “But you don’t blame Asamoah Gyan because of age and he’s a human being but those days late 90’s he was fantastic for Liberty Professionals in Accra.



“Most of these guys currently playing in the league will attest to the fact that when Asamoah Gyan started playing most of them were kids watching him on television,” he added.



Speaking on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen said “So you don’t need to boo Asamoah Gyan but he also doesn’t need to get worried because once you’ve played in abroad you realize that such things do happen most often especially when you leave your team to join another rival football club.”