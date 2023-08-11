Experienced Tunisian gaffer Khalil Abid interested in Hearts of Oak coaching job

Fri, 11 Aug 2023 Source: happyghana.com
Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak, fresh off the appointment of Dutch coach Rene Haddick as the new Technical Director, has captured the attention of seasoned Tunisian coach, Khalil Abid.
After finishing a rather unimpressive 12th on the league table in the last season’s Ghana Premier League, the Accra-based side is actively seeking ways to revive their glory days.
The management’s decision to appoint Rene Haddick raised eyebrows, but it seems the Phobians are not done making waves just yet.
Happy Sports can confirms that Khalil Abid, a name well-known in the Tunisia league for his extensive coaching career, has expressed keen interest in taking up the coaching reins at Hearts of Oak.
