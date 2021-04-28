Experienced coach Sellas Tetteh opens up on reasons behind Liberty Professionals return

Ghana international Sellas Tetteh

Veteran coach Sellas Tetteh has indicated that he returned to Liberty Professionals FC to help rescue the club from relegation.

Tetteh has rejoined the club as part of the newly-appointed technical team headed by Andy Sinason.



The former Ghana U-20 gaffer together with Sinason has found a perfect winning formula - winning three successive games.



The form exhibited by the Scientific Soccer lads has seen them out of the demotion doldrums.



Ahead of their Ghana Premier League matchday 22 encounters against Great Olympics, Tetteh has disclosed the reasons behind his return to the club’s fold and vehemently claimed the Dade Boys will be his outfit’s next victim.

“I know Great Olympics will come out fighting, but we will continue to work hard and fight hard match after match until we achieve our target to escape relegation," he told Graphic Sports.



"Everything is in God’s hands,” he said.



The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.



Liberty Professionals after 21 matches played currently sit on the 14th position with 24 points.