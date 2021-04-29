FA Cup competition takes new shape as MTN renews sponsorship for three seasons

Asante Kotoko last won the MTN FA Cup

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is pleased to announce that Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana), the leading telecoms company in Ghana has once again extended their long sponsorship relationship for the FA Cup for Three (3) more seasons with a total sponsorship package worth over Four Million Ghana Cedis (GHC 4,000,000.00).

The package includes an annual sponsorship amount of One Million Ghana Cedis (GHC1000.000.00), Twenty Thousand Cedis (GHC 20,000.00) for the ‘Man of the Match prize, and MTN products worth Three Hundred And Ninety Ghana Cedis (GHC390,000.00). The new agreement is for a period of three (3) seasons commencing from the current 2020/21 season to the end of the 2022-23 football season.



Commenting on the new agreement with the GFA, the Chief Marketing Officer for MTN, Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson expressed his delight about the opportunity given MTN to continue to brighten the lives of professionals in the football fraternity and the teaming fans who have over the years benefited from the revival of the FA CUP Tournament in Ghana since it was relaunched in 2010.



He said, “as a company that connects people, we are happy to use football as an avenue for our customers to entertain themselves and rejuvenate. “We, therefore, are confident that the ensuing benefits of the revival of the game will go a long way to strengthen the existing Football Clubs, unearth more talents, drive competition and make Ghana Football the envy of Africa. “



The GFA commenced this great relationship with MTN in the 2010-11 season, to revive the FA Cup competition which had then been off the football calendar for a decade. Since the first agreement, the parties have renewed the sponsorship on two occasions – 2013 and 2017 at a total sponsorship package of GHc1,100,000.00 per year (that is GHC800,000 cash and GHC 310,000 MTN Recharge cards/products).

The last agreement was truncated due to a scandal that hit the Association following an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



The MTN FA Cup is a thrilling competition that brings together 18 Premier League clubs, 48 Division One League clubs, and 44 Division Two League clubs from the 10 Regional Football Associations making 110 clubs. The Division One League clubs and the Regional Division Two League clubs play in the Preliminary stage and winners are joined by the “big boys” -18 Premier League clubs in the main competition at the Round of 64 stages.



The winner of the MTN FA Cup receives a giant trophy, cash, and products from MTN and qualifies to play in the CAF Confederation Cup competition.