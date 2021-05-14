FA Cup final: Michael Essien backs former club Chelsea against Leicester

Former Ghana International, Michael Essien

Michael Essien has predicted victory for his former club Chelsea in their FA Cup final clash against Leicester City on Saturday.

The Blues are aiming to win their first silverware under German Thomas Tuchel following a remarkable turnaround.



Victory this weekend will be secure the club their ninth FA Cup, and they have received backing from their legend.



“It’s not going to be easy for Chelsea this weekend; nothing good comes easy,” Essien said.

“I know Brendan Rodgers from his time at Chelsea, and I like him as a manager, he’s very good. Leicester are definitely going to go all out for it, but I’d expect Chelsea to win on the day.



“I’m not very good at predicting scores, but I think Chelsea will win the game.”



Essien won the trophy four times with the west London club.