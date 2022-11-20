2
Menu
Sports

FC Cincinnati chief Jeff Berding arrives in Ghana to visit Hearts of Oak

FC Cincinnati Chief Jeff Berding Arrives In Ghana To Visit Hearts Of Oak FC Cincinnati chief Jeff Berding arrives in Ghana

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Co-owner of Cincinnati Football Club, Jeff Berding has arrived in Ghana on a three-day visit to Accra Hearts of Oak.

Berding's visit is part of The Common Value Club Alliance (CVC) partnership.

The Common Value Club Alliance is a collaboration between TSG Hoffenheim of the German Bundesliga, Accra Hearts of Oak, and Major League Soccer team FC Cincinnati.

Jeff Berding arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Friday, November 18, 2022, and was met by Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah-Odotei, and acting General Manager Nana Gyebi.

“He was met on arrival by Board member, Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei and Acting General Manager, Bernard Gyebi at the Kotoka International Airport”, the post indicated.

Berd will tour Accra Hearts of Oak's sporting facilities during his visit.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: