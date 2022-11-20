FC Cincinnati chief Jeff Berding arrives in Ghana to visit Hearts of Oak

FC Cincinnati chief Jeff Berding arrives in Ghana

Co-owner of Cincinnati Football Club, Jeff Berding has arrived in Ghana on a three-day visit to Accra Hearts of Oak.

Berding's visit is part of The Common Value Club Alliance (CVC) partnership.



The Common Value Club Alliance is a collaboration between TSG Hoffenheim of the German Bundesliga, Accra Hearts of Oak, and Major League Soccer team FC Cincinnati.



Jeff Berding arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Friday, November 18, 2022, and was met by Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah-Odotei, and acting General Manager Nana Gyebi.

Berd will tour Accra Hearts of Oak's sporting facilities during his visit.



