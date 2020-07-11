Sports News

FC Heidenheim severe ties with budding Ghanaian forward Andrew Owusu

Ghanaian frontman Andrew Owusu

German Bundesliga 2 outfit FC Heidenheim have parted ways with young Ghanaian frontman Andrew Owusu.

Owusu joined FC Heidenheim from SSV Ulm 1846 Yo in 2015 and went on to establish himself in the side's second team.



The 20-year-old however failed to break into the first team since gaining promotion into the mainstream squad ranks this season.



Reports suggest that coach Frank Schmidt was determined to keep the youngster but he decided to go in search of regular playing time elsewhere.

The Blaubeuren-born forward has his market value currently pegged at €100,000 per transfer market.



He is still eligible to play for Ghana at the international stage.

