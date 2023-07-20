0
Menu
Sports

FC Juárez Femenil announce signing Black Queens' Grace Asantewaa

Grace Asantewaa Juarez.jpeg Asantewaa joins Juárez Femenil after leaving Spanish side Real Betis Women

Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Mexico Women's Premier League outfit FC Juárez Femenil have announced the signing of Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa.

She joins after leaving Spanish side Real Betis Women where she has been for the past two seasons, making almost 50 appearances.

A stateent from the Mexican Liga MX Femenil on Wednesday said, "FC Juárez announces that player Grace Asantewaa will be part of the women's first team as reinforcement for the Apertura 2023 Tournament.

"The midfielder, of Ghanaian nationality, is 22 years old and has played for her country's national team. Additionally, she was part of Real Betis in the Spanish first division.

"Welcome, Grace! We trust that with your experience and our determination, we will continue making history."

Grace Asantewaa was part of Nora Hauptle's side that beat Guinea 7-0 on aggregate to progress to the second round of the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

He started both games as Ghana won 3-0 in Guinea and wrapped up the tie with a 4-0 win on Tuesday in Accra.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Court of Appeal unanimously dismisses Quayson's stay of proceedings application
Supreme Court dismisses application to block passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Minority boycott of parliament: Inusah Fuseini explains why he agrees with Bagbin
EC cleared Quayson to contest 2020 election - Prosecution witness tells court
Farmer shot four times by police during Boti narcotics operation shares ordeal
Alan will follow me – Akufo-Addo’s words in 2007 after winning NPP flagbearership
Inusah Fuseini reacts to son's sentence in US for fraud
Bawumia being funded by northern Nigerian lobby group – Journalist alleges
Bortianor house where residents climb two wooden ladders to get in and out
Godfred Dame has nicodemously resigned from NC board – Ablakwa reveals