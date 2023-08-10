FC Metz complete signing of Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh

Ghanaian forward, Benjamin Tetteh with a club official

FC Metz have announced the signing of Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh from English Championship side Hull City.

The 26-year-old signed a three-year deal to join the Ligue One outfit in the summer transfer window.



"The offensive sector of FC Metz has a new element, in the person of Benjamin Tetteh! Coming from Hull City (English D2), the striker has signed up for the next three seasons for the garnet club. The Ghanaian is therefore tied to Garnets until June 2026," wrote the club confirming the arrival of the striker.



The transfer fee for Tetteh's switch to Metz is estimated to be in the region of £1.5 million.

Having joined Hull City on a free transfer from Turkish outfit Yeni Malatyaspor in July 2022, Tetteh's time with the English club was marred by a string of unfortunate injuries. Among them was a hamstring injury in March that cut short his playing time for the season.



During his spell at Hull City, Tetteh managed to contribute one goal and provide four assists across 17 appearances, amassing a total of 811 minutes on the pitch.



Metz's pursuit of Tetteh underlines the club's ambition to bolster their attacking options ahead of the upcoming Ligue 1 campaign.