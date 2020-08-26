0
Sports News Wed, 26 Aug 2020

FC Metz's interest in Nicholas Opoku drops after signing Kiki Kouyaté

French Ligue 1 side FC Metz have dropped their interest in Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku following the acquisition of long time target Kiki Kouyate.

Metz announced the signing of the Malian international centre-back on Tuesday, leaving Troyes after a year and a half in, on a 4-year deal.

Opoku was a target for the Maroons after a good campaign in the Ligue 1 whiles on loan at Amiens SC.

However, following the relegation of Amiens the centre back returned to parent club Udinese.

Metz were interested in making a loan switch for the Ghanaian, after struggling to meet the initial asking price of Kiki Kouyate.

But the club managed to make funds available to meet the 4 million Euros that was later asked.

