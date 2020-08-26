Sports News

FC Metz's interest in Nicholas Opoku drops after signing Kiki Kouyaté

Opoku was a target for the Maroons after a good campaign in the Ligue 1 whiles on loan at Amiens SC

French Ligue 1 side FC Metz have dropped their interest in Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku following the acquisition of long time target Kiki Kouyate.

Metz announced the signing of the Malian international centre-back on Tuesday, leaving Troyes after a year and a half in, on a 4-year deal.



Opoku was a target for the Maroons after a good campaign in the Ligue 1 whiles on loan at Amiens SC.



However, following the relegation of Amiens the centre back returned to parent club Udinese.

Metz were interested in making a loan switch for the Ghanaian, after struggling to meet the initial asking price of Kiki Kouyate.



But the club managed to make funds available to meet the 4 million Euros that was later asked.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.