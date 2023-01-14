0
FC Midtjylland Academy manager hails qualities of Razak Pimpong's son Malik Pimpong

Razak Pimpong D Flemming Broe and Malik Pimpong

Sat, 14 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

FC Midtjylland Academy manager Flemming Broe is excited about the huge potential in Ghanaian youngster Malik Pimpong who signed their first contract with the Danish club this week.

The 15-year-old is the son of former Ghana forward Razak Pimpong.

Malik has graduated from the U-13 to the U-15 following his huge potential at the level.

The youngster signed his first contract with the club and it was a delight to the Academy manager who speaks on Malik Pinpong's potential and quality.

"Malik is a great talent who has a good athletic package. He is technically skilled and can score goals. At the same time, he has a good winning mentality, and we are convinced that there is something exciting hidden in him"

"Now it's about him building an even higher base level. He is still young and there are many things to work on, but he has good prerequisites in terms of being able to take big steps in the next few years", he added.

He joined FCM as an U13 player and has been part of the U15 team during the autumn, while it has also become a league match on Allan K. Jepsen's strong U17 team. He was also with the second-oldest academy team for the Nordic Championships in December 2022.

