FC Nantes celebrate Dennis Appiah after reaching centenary appearances

1appiahmaillot311022 Dennis Appiah

Wed, 2 Nov 2022

Dennis Appiah was awarded a frame in which was a shirt, embossed with his name and number 100, for the number of games played in all competitions with FC Nantes during the match between the FCN and Clermont Foot 63, at La Beaujoire.

On the occasion of the Canaries' victory against Stade Brestois 29, the FC Nantes defender crossed the significant 100-match mark with the Club des Bords de l'Erdre.

Appiah was a France youth international having earned caps at under-16, under-17, and under-18 level.

On 19 May 2010, Appiah signed his first professional contract agreeing to a three-year deal. He made his professional debut on 1 August 2011 in a league match against Boulogne.

Appiah has made 13 appearances in the French Ligue 1 this season for FC Nantes. The former Monaco youth player joined FC Nantes from Belgium outfit Anderlecht in 2016 for 3 million euros.

