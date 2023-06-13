0
FC Nordjaelland star Ernest Nuamah trains for the first time with Black Stars

Nuamah Ghana Training Black Stars new boy Ernest Nuamah

Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars new boy Ernest Nuamah completed his first training with the senior national team at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The FC Nordjaelland star was one of the debutants named by Chris Hughton in his 25-man squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar.

Nuamah caught the attention of the technical team of the Black Stars following an impressive performance for Nordjaelland in the Danish top flight in the just-ended season.

The winger bagged three awards at the end of the Danish football season, winning the Player of the Year, Player of the Spring, and Young Player of the Year respectively.

Ghana will travel to face Madagascar on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in the penultimate AFCON qualifiers.

Ghana currently sit top of the table with 8 points and a win at away could secure them qualification to the AFCON tournament to be staged in Ivory Coast next year.

