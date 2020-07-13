Sports News

FC Nordsjælland not in a rush to sell Mohammed Kudus

Nordsjaelland midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Danish top-flight side FC Nordsjaelland is not rushing to offload Mohammed Kudus but rather wants to give the highly-rated attacker time to decide his future.

The Black Stars asset has been a phenomenon for his team this season where he has taken the Danish Superliga by storm.



His eye-catching displays have attracted interest from a lot of top Europeans side who want to secure his services in the summer transfer window.



While confirming interest from clubs for Mohammed Kudus, FC Nordsjaelland Sporting Director Jan Laursen has shared that the club wants to give the forward the space to think about what is going on.



''There have been rumours since he broke through, and we have to deal with that properly. Sometimes we have to give space for players to think about what is going to happen going forward.

''This winter there were clubs knocking, but then the whole world was put on hold with the corona crisis. Now we have started again, and then there will be a knock on the door again”, he said while speaking to Bold.



Jan Laursen added, “It was on the cards [summer sale], when we extended Kudus’ contract, that we should see if he could take the next step after this season. When you play for Nordsjaelland, there is a lot of interest and a lot of focus.''



Mohammed Kudus, 19, is wanted by clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Ajax, Borussia Dortmund, Marseille and Fenerbahçe.



The strike who has bagged 12 league goals this season has been nominated for the 2020 Golden Boy award.

