FC Nordsjaelland bid Kudus Mohammed, Abdul Muminin befitting farewell

Kudus and his colleagues were presented with bouquets

Danish side FC Nordsjaelland thanked Ghanaian duo Kudus Mohammed and Abdul Mumin for the services to the club in a befitting farewell ceremony.

Mohammed and Abdul Mumin were presented with bouquet of flowers in front of some section of the fan ahead of the club's game against AGF on Tuesday night.



"Thanks to the boys for everything. And many thanks to our fans. All of you who support us through everything. Even through the hard times. You helped to make this day very special. Thanks," the club posted on Twitter.



Mohammed Kudus is heading to Holland to join giants Ajax Amsterdam, after signing a five year contract with the club worth 9 million Euros.

"Grateful for the development from the ground up to this memorable day. I leave with foot prints & fond memories at heart. I will keep cheering FCN from Amsterdam cos a Lion & Tiger are big cat family but not when I play against you. We roar together," Kudus posted on Twitter.



Meanwhile, Abdul Mumin is yet to find a new club after refusing to extend his contract with Nordsjaelland.



The defender has been on the radar of several clubs including French side Nice.

