Sports News

FC Nordsjaelland defender Maxwell Woledzi ready for 2020/21 Danish Super Liga season

Ghana international Maxwell Woledzi

Ghanaian youngster Maxwell Woledzi is poised for the upcoming Danish Super Liga season.

The 19-year-old is hoping to have a breakthrough season at FC Nordsjaelland after an impressive preseason campaign with the Wild Tigers.



Woledzi made his debut for the club at the tail end of last season, but has been a regular player during the club's preparation for the 2020/21 campaign.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate featured in their preseason friendly defeat to AGF on Monday.



"I was looking forward to meeting AGF because it was a good preparation for the upcoming Superliga start. It was a strong test, where we got a picture of how we are ahead of the Brøndby match on Sunday," he told the club's website.

"So it was a good experience. It was also great to start inside and play 90 minutes. It made me even more ready for the new season," he added.



"The result was a bit misleading, I think. We did well and dominated the game for the first 15 minutes. Then they got two early goals in a row, which of course must not happen. We must work to improve that."



"Then we came back in the fight. We produced a lot of chances. And many of the things that we have worked on in the pre season, we showed off nicely in the second half. But there was still room for improvement. It's always there," concluded the youngster."

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.