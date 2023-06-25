FC Nordsjaelland extends Princess Marfo's contract

Princess Marfo

Danish side FC Nordsjaeeland has extended the contract of talented Ghanaian female footballer Princess Marfo.

Princess Marfo's new contract with FC Nordsjaelland runs till 2025.



Princess Marfo, 19, became the first female player to go from Right to Dream to FC Nordsjaelland in the winter of 2022. As a result, she created history by being the first person to go from Ghana to the Women's League squad.



"I have chosen to extend with FC Nordsjælland, as it is a club that gives me the opportunity to develop into the best version of me both as a player and as a person," Marfo said.

"The dream is to play in the Champions League and help make history at the club, which I hope will happen within the next few years. The club is a good place and I would like to continue to be part of the positive development in FC Nordsjælland,"



"The people in and around the club work every day so that we players can develop under the best conditions, which I greatly appreciate. I am proud that I am still playing in FC Nordsjælland next season and still believe that the club is the right place for me to be,"