FC Porto continue talks to sign Ghana’s Kwadwo Asamoah

Kwadwo Asamoah is in talks with FC Porto

Talks between representatives of Kwadwo Asamoah and officials of FC Porto have intensified with the Portuguese club keen on securing the services of the Ghana international.

The experienced wing-full-back who can play as a midfielder ended his stay with Inter Milan in the summer transfer window and is now a free agent.



While many reports have linked him with transfers to a number of clubs, Italian portal Tuttosport says there are talks with Porto and the club is now the preferred destination.



According to the news outlet, talks could be completed at the end of this week with the two parties likely to reach an agreement for a deal to happen.

If subsequent news comes out good, a pre-contract could be signed that will see Kwadwo Asamoah sealing a move to FC Porto in the winter transfer window.



Previously, the Ghana asset had successful spells with Udinese, Juventus, and Inter Milan.