FC Porto interested in signing Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghanaian international, Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghanaian international Kwadwo Asamoah is set to join Portuguese giants FC Porto according to reports in the media.

The 32-year old currently is a free agent after parting ways with Inter Milan in the summer.



The former Juventus wing-back was reported to be joining Sampdoria before transfer deadline day but the deal broke down in the last minute.



Asamoah has been linked to clubs in the Serie B and the Major League Soccer but the Black Stars midfielder is weighing up options of taking a challenge outside Italy.

He might consider Porto who are also interested in signing him as a back up for Zaidu Sanusi.



Kwadwo Asamoah has had stints with Italian side Udinese, Juventus and Inter Milan.



He was won a lot of laurels with Juventus and was part of the squad that played in the 2015 UEFA Champions League final against Barcelona which they lost.