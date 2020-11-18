0
Menu
Sports

FC Porto interested in signing Kwadwo Asamoah

Kwadwo Asamoah Inter Udinese1802025909334814821 Ghanaian international, Kwadwo Asamoah

Wed, 18 Nov 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian international Kwadwo Asamoah is set to join Portuguese giants FC Porto according to reports in the media.

The 32-year old currently is a free agent after parting ways with Inter Milan in the summer.

The former Juventus wing-back was reported to be joining Sampdoria before transfer deadline day but the deal broke down in the last minute.

Asamoah has been linked to clubs in the Serie B and the Major League Soccer but the Black Stars midfielder is weighing up options of taking a challenge outside Italy.

He might consider Porto who are also interested in signing him as a back up for Zaidu Sanusi.

Kwadwo Asamoah has had stints with Italian side Udinese, Juventus and Inter Milan.

He was won a lot of laurels with Juventus and was part of the squad that played in the 2015 UEFA Champions League final against Barcelona which they lost.

Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: