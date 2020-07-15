Sports News

FC Porto sign striker Kelvin Owusu Boateng

Owusu has signed a loan deal with Porto

Portuguese outfit FC Porto has completed the signing of Ghanaian international Kelvin Owusu Boateng, footballghana.com can report.

The youngster has been signed on a season-long loan move from CD Aves and will play for the FC Porto B team next season.



The 20-year-old striker has significantly improved in the past year and has made a giant step in his career towards reaching the highest level.



“Kelvin Owusu Boateng is a reinforcement of FC Porto B and arrives on loan from CD Aves, for a season, with a purchase option”, a club statement from FC Porto has said today.

The formal Right to Dream Academy forward moved abroad to join CD Aves in the 2018/2019 football season.



Last season, he made 32 appearances for the U-23 team of CD Aves as he found the back of the net 12 times.



Kofi Owusu Boateng is determined to work hard at his new club to ensure he manages to convince the technical handlers to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.